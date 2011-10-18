Edinburgh Woollen Mill defends ‘Designed in Scotland’ label

Langholm, Scotland-based clothing retailer, Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) has defended the ‘Designed in Scotland’ labels on its clothing manufactured at a factory in Mongolia.



The company said it is highlighting where the clothing is designed and it is not deceiving customers by failing to tell them where they were being made.

Last week, complaints were registered against EWM about its cashmere James Pringle jumpers being made by low-paid workers in Mongolia. The issue is under investigation with the Trading Standards Institute.

A Mongolian company called Eermel produces the luxury clothing range for EWM, which is then shipped to EWM’s outlets across the UK.

EWM said its apparels are designed by an experienced team based at its Scotland headquarters, from where specifications with regard to design, quality, colour and other technical details are provided to the factory in Mongolia. The Mongolian factory produces apparels based on those specifications so they can be supplied to EWM’s customers at an affordable price.

The company said its customers look for quality of the apparel and seek value for their money, and do not expect the clothes to be made in Scotland. It said the labeling of the apparels produced in Mongolia as ‘Designed in Scotland’ is factually correct.

EWM has 192 mainstream high street stores, 94 specialty tourist shops and 28 destination sites throughout the UK.

Fibre2fashion News Desk – India