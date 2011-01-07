Layton Croft Joins Peabody Energy

As of January 1, Layton Croft joined Peabody Energy as Vice President, International Government Relations – Asia. He will support current and potential operations and business opportunities for Peabody throughout the Asia region and will be based in Singapore. Layton previously worked for Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia/Oyu Tolgoi and SouthGobi Resources.

Human resources
2 Comments

  1. AZ
    July 09, 01:54 #1 AZ

    hi Layton,
    congrats with your new appointment
    AZ

  2. AZ
    July 09, 02:22 #2 AZ

    i am in Mongolia consulting for several design/exploration and mining companies

