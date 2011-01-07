As of January 1, Layton Croft joined Peabody Energy as Vice President, International Government Relations – Asia. He will support current and potential operations and business opportunities for Peabody throughout the Asia region and will be based in Singapore. Layton previously worked for Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia/Oyu Tolgoi and SouthGobi Resources.
hi Layton,
congrats with your new appointment
AZ
i am in Mongolia consulting for several design/exploration and mining companies
