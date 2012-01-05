MONGOLIAN CONSULATE OPENS IN SHANGHAI

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia /MONTSAME/ The Consulate of Mongolia has opened in Shanghai city of the People’s Republic of China.


An opening ceremony took place on December 23 with participation of D.Gankhuyag, director of the Consular Department of the Mongolia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ts.Sukhbaatar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to China; Sha Hailin, Deputy Government Secretary of Shanghai and Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Government; representatives of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces to Shanghai; and consular representatives of foreign countries in Shanghai.

The ceremony was opened by Mr. D.Davaasuren, the Consul of Mongolia to Shanghai. He expressed thanks to the Foreign Ministry of China and the administration of Shanghai for supporting Mongolia to open the Consulate. He promised to make his efforts to forward the Mongolia-China cooperation in the fields of economics, culture, education and tourism and to protect interests of Mongolians living in the consular zone.

Appreciating a present situation of the Mongolia-China relations and cooperation, Mr. Hailin pointed out that opening of the Mongolian Consulate in Shanghai gives an opportunity to have more knowledge about Mongolia, and then hoped the Consulate will become a bridge for ties between Mongolia and Shanghai.

B.Khuder

7 Comments

  1. Arun Samuel
    March 26, 05:23 #1 Arun Samuel

    Can you please send me the address and contact numbers of the Mongolian Consulate in Shanghai?

    • amar
      March 26, 13:43 amar Author

      In Shanghai not sure if there is Consulate but there might be one. Below is the embassy in Beijing you can call to them and ask if there are any in Shanghai
      Mongolia Embassy or Mongolia Consulate in China:

      Mongolia, Embassy of
      Address: 2 Xiushui Bei Lu, Jianguomenwai Beijing
      Tel: 0086-010-6532 1203, 0086-010-6532 1810 (Protocol), 0086-010-6532 1952 (Commercial Section)
      Fax: 0086-010-6532 5045

  2. June
    August 16, 03:39 #2 June

    I recently got a 30-day visa from the Consulate of Mongolia in Shanghai. They are open from 10am till 4pm. The address was at 3001, City Gateway Building, Caoxi North Rd. 398, Xuhui district, Shanghai. The whole process was rather easy actually.

    Consul’s telephone number: 86-021-61289521 or 86-139-1672-3484

  3. munk
    September 02, 09:00 #3 munk

    sain bnuu shanghai dahi mongoliin consuliin utas

  4. anji
    October 02, 10:58 #4 anji

    sain bn uu, shanghai dahi mongolchuudaa, end surdag bol hyyhdee 10 jiliin surguuld surgah bolomj her bdag bol , zuwluuch.. internat.l surguuliud ih ynetei bh jm, manai konsul deer surguuli bdag boluu, medh humuus bwal medeelel ugj tuslaach..

  5. yang
    April 14, 19:06 #5 yang

    dear sir:
    I live in china.i want to see unidish tv [univision tv]. please advice me how to get it?
    thanks.
    yang

  6. shinee
    June 23, 09:45 #6 shinee

    sain baina uu shanghaid orshin suudag mongolchuudaa bi shanghaid ireed 2 honoj baina end baidag mongolchuudtaiga holboo togtooh huseltei baina bas zuils bainaa. bolomjtoi neg ni nadruu zalgaarai 18719022784

