MONGOLIAN CONSULATE OPENS IN SHANGHAI

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia /MONTSAME/ The Consulate of Mongolia has opened in Shanghai city of the People’s Republic of China.



An opening ceremony took place on December 23 with participation of D.Gankhuyag, director of the Consular Department of the Mongolia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ts.Sukhbaatar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to China; Sha Hailin, Deputy Government Secretary of Shanghai and Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Government; representatives of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces to Shanghai; and consular representatives of foreign countries in Shanghai.

The ceremony was opened by Mr. D.Davaasuren, the Consul of Mongolia to Shanghai. He expressed thanks to the Foreign Ministry of China and the administration of Shanghai for supporting Mongolia to open the Consulate. He promised to make his efforts to forward the Mongolia-China cooperation in the fields of economics, culture, education and tourism and to protect interests of Mongolians living in the consular zone.

Appreciating a present situation of the Mongolia-China relations and cooperation, Mr. Hailin pointed out that opening of the Mongolian Consulate in Shanghai gives an opportunity to have more knowledge about Mongolia, and then hoped the Consulate will become a bridge for ties between Mongolia and Shanghai.

B.Khuder