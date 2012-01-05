Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia /MONTSAME/ The Consulate of Mongolia has opened in Shanghai city of the People’s Republic of China.
An opening ceremony took place on December 23 with participation of D.Gankhuyag, director of the Consular Department of the Mongolia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ts.Sukhbaatar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to China; Sha Hailin, Deputy Government Secretary of Shanghai and Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Government; representatives of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces to Shanghai; and consular representatives of foreign countries in Shanghai.
The ceremony was opened by Mr. D.Davaasuren, the Consul of Mongolia to Shanghai. He expressed thanks to the Foreign Ministry of China and the administration of Shanghai for supporting Mongolia to open the Consulate. He promised to make his efforts to forward the Mongolia-China cooperation in the fields of economics, culture, education and tourism and to protect interests of Mongolians living in the consular zone.
Appreciating a present situation of the Mongolia-China relations and cooperation, Mr. Hailin pointed out that opening of the Mongolian Consulate in Shanghai gives an opportunity to have more knowledge about Mongolia, and then hoped the Consulate will become a bridge for ties between Mongolia and Shanghai.
B.Khuder
Can you please send me the address and contact numbers of the Mongolian Consulate in Shanghai?
In Shanghai not sure if there is Consulate but there might be one. Below is the embassy in Beijing you can call to them and ask if there are any in Shanghai
Mongolia Embassy or Mongolia Consulate in China:
Mongolia, Embassy of
Address: 2 Xiushui Bei Lu, Jianguomenwai Beijing
Tel: 0086-010-6532 1203, 0086-010-6532 1810 (Protocol), 0086-010-6532 1952 (Commercial Section)
Fax: 0086-010-6532 5045
I recently got a 30-day visa from the Consulate of Mongolia in Shanghai. They are open from 10am till 4pm. The address was at 3001, City Gateway Building, Caoxi North Rd. 398, Xuhui district, Shanghai. The whole process was rather easy actually.
Consul’s telephone number: 86-021-61289521 or 86-139-1672-3484
sain bnuu shanghai dahi mongoliin consuliin utas
sain bn uu, shanghai dahi mongolchuudaa, end surdag bol hyyhdee 10 jiliin surguuld surgah bolomj her bdag bol , zuwluuch.. internat.l surguuliud ih ynetei bh jm, manai konsul deer surguuli bdag boluu, medh humuus bwal medeelel ugj tuslaach..
dear sir:
I live in china.i want to see unidish tv [univision tv]. please advice me how to get it?
thanks.
yang
sain baina uu shanghaid orshin suudag mongolchuudaa bi shanghaid ireed 2 honoj baina end baidag mongolchuudtaiga holboo togtooh huseltei baina bas zuils bainaa. bolomjtoi neg ni nadruu zalgaarai 18719022784
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Solve : * 48 ⁄ 24 =