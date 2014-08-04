Visa-Free Travel to Mongolia

The Mongolian people easily find common ground with others, regardless of differences in religion, culture and background, and Mongolians appreciate the value of meeting new people and learning new things—a legacy deeply rooted in their nomadic origin, so now since 25th June, visitors from 42 nations no longer require a visa when travelling to Mongolia.

Throughout history, Mongolians have been praised for their openness and hospitable spirit.



On June 12, 2014, the Government of Mongolia issued Resolution No. 186, which opens up the opportunity for citizens of a number of countries to visit Mongolia without obtaining a visa in 2014 and 2015. The resolution has become effective staring June 25 and will remain valid until December 31, 2015.



By eliminating the step of obtaining visa, Mongolia hopes to advance its tourism sector using the opportunity of having the “Welcome to Mongolia” Year 2015.



Now, forty-two additional countries are included in the list of the countries that can visit Mongolia without a visa: Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Iceland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Malta, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Andorra, Gibraltar, Vatican, Bahamas, Barbados, Trinidad Tobago, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, Chile, Grenada, Costa Rica, and Seashells.

Thanks to this new resolution, visitors from these countries can now enjoy a stay in Mongolia of up to 30 days from the date of entry without the hassle of obtaining a visa.



The only thing that a visitor should do before setting foot on the plane is to check whether his or her passport is valid for at least 6 months. Travelers are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity while it is available.



In addition to the 42 countries mentioned above, 36 countries hold bilateral agreements with Mongolia, which allows their citizens to visit Mongolia without a visa depending on their passport types. For more information, please visit the website www.mongoliavisa.com/visa-waiver.html to check out your eligibility.



For more information visit www.mongolia.travel or contact Tourism for Future at +976 – 77111523. PHOTO RIGHTS: www.mongoliatourism.org / source: www.itb-berlin.com